2 injured in Laurinburg shooting, possible 3rd victim chased away

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police in Laurinburg are investigating a shooting that left two, possibly three people injured.

Officers were called to the 300 Block of E. Vance street at 4:00 p.m. Sunday and were told two people went to Scotland Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department.

Further investigation revealed there is potentially a third victim who was being chased by a burgundy Ford Windstar van, Young said. Officers believe the third victim fled the scene before their arrival.

Officers are working to locate the third person and the burgundy Ford Windstar van.

Contact the Laurinburg Police Department with any information at 910-276-3211.