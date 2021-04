ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Monday night in a shooting in St. Pauls, according to Police Chief Stephen Dollinger.

Police were called at about 9:20 p.m. to South McGoogan Street, Dollinger said. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument.

One victim was flown to a hospital and the second was taken by ambulance, Dollinger said.

Police remained on scene as of 10:40 p.m. No other information is available.

