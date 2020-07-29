Two injured, one critically after shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured after a shooting in Lumberton Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lumberton police, a 19-year-old was shot while in his car on Roberts Ave. between True Value and Elizabethtown Road before 3:45 p.m. He is in critical condition, according to police.

A 20-year-old was also in the car and was grazed by a bullet, police said.

No information about any suspects was released and it is not yet known if the suspect was on foot or in another vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.