Two lakes in South Carolina named ‘best winter fishing destinations’ in the US for 2021

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two lakes in Berkeley County have been named the best winter fishing destinations in the country for 2021.

With people across the United States spending most of last year inside because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic, it has led more people to appreciate their time outdoors.

FishingBooker, an online service that allows visitors to find and book fishing trips, compiled a list of the best winter fishing destinations in the country.

Lake Moultrie, located in Berkeley County, and Lake Marion, which is situation near five counties including Berkeley County, made the top of the list.

“The Santee Cooper Lake System is a fishing hotspot for Blue, Flathead, and Channel Catfish at all times of the year. However, when temperatures drop, giant Catfish come around. This makes the lakes a world-class winter fishing destination. The Catfish tend to get pretty big during the winter, and the state records for both Blue and Channel Catfish were set here. Besides these fish, you can also target Striped and Largemouth Bass,” said FishingBooker in their report.

Other lakes in the list include Lakes Mitchell and Cadillac, Michigan, Big Green Lake in Wisconsin, Gulfport, Mississippi and Stuart, Florida. You can see the full list by clicking here.