Two men charged with murder in connection with Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men were charged Tuesday with murder in connection with a shooting Thursday in Lumberton, according to deputies.

Deputies said Curtis A. Floyd, 32, and Darien D. Lewis, 29, both of Lumberton, surrendered to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators Tuesday.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

Raekwon Powell, 25, of Lumberton, was killed in the shooting, according to deputies.

The shooting happened Thursday around 4:50 p.m. in the 350 block of Quail Run Road. Powell was found on the side of the road with gunshot wounds and died after being taken to Southeastern Health.

Deputies said the shooting was the result of an argument that happened minutes beforehand.

Lewis is held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the murder offense and $100,000 secured bond for the conspiracy offense.

Floyd is held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the murder offense and $25,000 secured bond for the conspiracy offense.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesonco.org.