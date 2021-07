LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two small earthquakes were registered in Ladson early Thursday morning.

One of the quakes measured 1.1 on the Richter scale, while the other measured 1.3. Both happened shortly after 7:00 a.m.

There have been no reports of anyone feeling the earthquakes, but if you did, the USGS encourages you to report it on their website (by clicking here).

A slightly stronger earthquake measuring 2.0 was felt by some near Ladson Friday night.