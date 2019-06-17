Two suspects arrested for vandalizing SC Confederate Statue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Confederate statue in Downtown Charleston has been vandalized again.

The sculpture is a depiction of Confederate defenders and was splattered with red paint.

Charleston Police arrested two subjects for the incident.

Charles Dennis Chandler, 23, of Charleston, and Kayleigh Nicole Roberts, 29, of Goose Creek, are charged with damage to real property.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the director of the city’s Parks Department was notified, and he will have several Parks Department personnel clean the monument.

