Two teenagers implicated in deadly shooting of another North Carolina teen

by: Walter Hermann

KANNAPOLIS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two teenagers are facing charges in the deadly shooting of another teen earlier this month in Kannapolis, North Carolina, authorities said on Saturday.

Officers responded about 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 to calls regarding gunshots near 500 East C Street in Kannapolis and found Logan Broome, 17, who was flown to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old believed to have known Broome. They have not been identified because of their age, and both are in a juvenile holding facility, officials said.

Both of the teens have been charged with firing into occupied property, and the 17-year-old is also charged with trying to destroy evidence. Authorities said the case remains an active investigation.

