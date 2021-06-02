Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson linked to fifth murder, N.C. deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two murder suspects who were captured last week in Chester County have been linked to an additional fifth murder in Tennessee, authorities say.

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson have now been linked to a murder that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee on May 17, 2021, however, no charges have been filed yet. The crime occurred around 2 a.m. on a Monday.

Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are working to obtain more information and will release details when it’s available.

Terry prompted a manhunt and was caught after seven days on the run in Chester County in what turned into a multi-state and multi-agency operation. Terry is connected to at least four murders between South Carolina and Missouri.

Terry was on the run since May 17 when he and Adrienne Simpson fled a traffic stop in Chester County. The high-speed chase ended in a crash near Lewisville High School. Simpson, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested. Terry escaped.

Investigators from Memphis were in Chester County on Friday and spoke with detectives as well as SLED, a spokesman said.

Terry is accused of Killing Simpson’s husband, Eugene ‘Geno’ Simpson. He is facing multiple charges in Chester County, the City of Chester, York County, and St. Louis, Missouri.