MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is once again among the nation’s fastest-growing states when measured by one-way moving equipment from industry giant U-Haul.

The company released its annual figures earlier this month and put the Palmetto State behind only North Carolina, Florida and Texas based on customer transactions.

“Migration to states in the Southeast and Southwest is still very pronounced. Demand for one-way equipment out of certain markets in the Northeast, Midwest and West Coast mirrors what we have seen during recent moving cycles,” U-Haul International president John Taylor said in a Jan. 2 news release.

As for the states with the slowest growth last year? Michigan, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts and California round out U-Haul’s bottom five.