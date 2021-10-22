U-Haul truck with stolen items from Myrtle Beach area stopped in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A U-Haul truck with stolen items from the Myrtle Beach area was stopped Thursday in Lumberton by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elvis Oxendine, 25, of Maxton, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of stolen goods. Kennan Hunt, 20, of Lumberton, was also arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods.

Deputies pulled over a U-Haul truck in the 2200 block of Norment Road in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies searched the U-Haul and a home on Lighthouse Drive in Maxton and found stolen items from multiple homes in Myrtle Beach.

Oxendine was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $750,000 secured bond. Hunt was booked on a $250,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3100.