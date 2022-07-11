LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect in a double homicide in Kannapolis was captured Saturday by U.S. marshals in Lexington, North Carolina.

Marlon Tyrone Anderson, 49, was found inside a home and arrested without incident, authorities said. He is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities had been looking for Anderson since June when he allegedly entered a home and shot and killed Sharon Chambers, 61, and her 49-year-old nephew.