U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in attempted shooting and robbery in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) – A man accused of trying to shoot another man during a gas-station robbery in Robeson County was captured Tuesday by U.S. Marshals after he was found hiding in Florence County, the St. Pauls Police Department said.

Anthony Gooch, 22, had been on the run since the early morning hours of June 1. That’s when police responded about 4:10 a.m. to calls of an attempted shooting and robbery at the BP Happy Mart gas station in St. Pauls. Police said he was considered armed and dangerous.

“We are pleased to announce Anthony Gooch has been taken into custody,” St. Pauls police said Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post “The United States Marshall’s have taken this violent subject into custody after locating him hiding in Florence, South Carolina.”

Authorities had obtained warrants for attempted robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Authorities have not released any other about the investigation or Gooch’s arrest. Count on News13 for updates.