U.S marshals capture North Carolina dad accused of abducting 1-year-old girl

MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — U.S. marshals captured 39-year-old Jeremy Scott Lemmond on Wednesday afternoon near Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, according to investigators.

Lemmond is charged with abducting his 1-year-old non-custodial daughter Lilliana Josephine Lemmond on Saturday. The girl was subsequently located safely on Sunday and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Lemmond was transported to Surry County Detention Center and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony assault inflicting serious injury, felony speeding to elude, misdemeanor assault on a female, and two counts of child abuse.

Investigators said he broke into a home on the 5300 block of Quail Ridge Drive on Saturday. They learned that Lemmond had assistance with avoiding the police. Warrants were obtained for 24-year-old Destiny Madison Pack of Walnut Cove, N.C. for aiding and abetting child abuse and obstruction of justice.

Pack and Lemmond have some type of personal relationship, but investigators do not yet know what type.

Lemmond has a criminal history that includes driving-related charges and assault.