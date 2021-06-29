U.S. Marshals search for man with ties to North Carolina in New York woman’s death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a man with ties to North Carolina who is a person of interest in the death of a 22-year-old in Buffalo.

Andre Whigham, 27, is wanted in connection with the death of 22-year-old Taira Lott, after her body was found along railroad tracks weeks after she disappeared, according to U.S. Marshals. A federal warrant has been issued for Whigham for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Whigham has ties to North Carolina and Ohio, according to U.S. Marshals. He also goes by the nickname “Dro.”

Officials believe Whigham was the last person to see Lott before she was killed, U.S. Marshals said. He is approximately 5’9″ and 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and several tattoos, including on his neck.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information. The U.S. Marshals is also offering a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 716-867-6161 or the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.