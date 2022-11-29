ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are looking for a person who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.

It happened just after 3:45 a.m. in the area of Riverview Drive and Amboy Road.

The victim told police that after he dropped off a passenger, an older model beige car began following him. The man told police that when he tried to make a turn the vehicle passed in front of him with a window down and a gun sticking out.

Police said a bullet went through the driver’s door and grazed the victim’s legs before ending up in the passenger side door. Officers were able to find a shell casing in the road.

The victim, whose injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, drove himself to Mission Hospital. There’s no word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville police at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.