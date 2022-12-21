GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Police said an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Cardinal Glen Apartments on Parkway.

Greenwood Police said a man was getting into a car with two women when someone opened fire on them.

The man and one woman, who was nine months pregnant at the time, were struck by gunfire.

Police said the woman was shot in the back and the man was shot in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital before police arrived at the scene.

Officers said the unborn child died.

A suspect, identified as 21-year-old Javier Williams, was taken into custody at about 11:30 a.m. at an apartment on Haltiwanger Road and was charged with murder, according to police.

Williams is being held at the Greenwood County Detention Center.