UNC Charlotte student tests positive for Omicron variant in Mecklenburg County, public health officials say

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health announced Friday that a positive test for the Omicron variant has been discovered in a student at UNC Charlotte.

The positive case was identified through the University’s sequencing program. According to UNC Charlotte, the student who tested positive for the variant had traveled out of state during the Thanksgiving break.

The student was isolated and has recovered, public health officials said on Friday. Exposure was limited with only one known contact, they said.

“The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, wear a mask while indoors, and wash hands frequently,” Mecklenburg County Public Health said.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and UNCC Vice Chancellor for Research and Economic Development Rick Tankersley plan to address this announcement at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

