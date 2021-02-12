UNC Health Southeastern opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments for scheduling

A nurse holds a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine before administering it to a tourist resort employee north of Port Louis, Mauritius, Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. Three tourist hotels have been selected as vaccination centers as the Indian ocean island kicks its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. (Sumeet Mudhoo/L’express Maurice via AP)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — UNC Health Southeastern has opened up appointments to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone age 65 or older and healthcare workers can schedule their appointments now before the next phase opens, the hospital said. Based on expected supply, the hospital will administer vaccines through its clinics Feb. 17, 19, and 20 and at a special event Feb. 18 co-sponsored by the Robeson United NAACP at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

Any person eligible for the vaccine who would like to schedule a first-dose appointment should email their name, date of birth, and phone number to vaccine@srmc.org. Patients will need to bring their insurance card and a state-issued ID.

PLEASE NOTE: Vaccine supplies are limited and appointments are not guaranteed to be available.