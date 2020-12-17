UNC Health Southeastern receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – UNC Health Southeastern received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines FRIDAY morning.

The shipment was received by UNC Health Southeastern Pharmacy Director Eric Locklear and Pharmacist Brett Duncan. The first vaccines to healthcare employees will be administered at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Pharmacy Department will oversee the processing of the vaccines over the next several days for the administration to UNC Health Southeastern frontline healthcare workers who care for COVID-19 patients and are most at risk.