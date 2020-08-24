UNC-Pembroke student dies in Monday morning crash

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A University of North Carolina-Pembroke student died in a crash Monday morning, according to Sgt. James McVicker with North Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to NCHP, the crash happened on NC71 south of Red Springs. A Honda went off the right side of the road, over-corrected, crossed into the center, and hit another car. Both cars ended up in a ditch, NCHP said.
The driver of the Honda died at the scene. The driver has been identified as UNC-Pembroke student Julia Merritt, 20, of Pembroke.
The other driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
