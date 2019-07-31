Unclaimed $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Myrtle Beach to expire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An unclaimed $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Myrtle Beach will expire soon.

The lottery ticket was sold in early February at the Coastal Petro, located at 595 Burcale Rd. in Myrtle Beach, and is set to expire on August 4, according to a press release from the SC Education Lottery.

The ticket was purchased for the February 5 drawing and match four white ball numbers and the yellow Megaball number: 3 – 34 – 36 – 59 – 66 and Megaball: 7

The prize must be claimed in person at the Columbia Claims Center by 4 p.m. on August 2, the release said. If mailed, the envelope must be postmarked no later that August 4. It must also include a completed claim form and a copy of an identification card, such as a driver’s license, passport, military ID, or state ID, that includes a photo and a date of birth.

If the prize isn’t claimed, “the winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.”

Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim prizes.