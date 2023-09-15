CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are reacting to calls to end “gun-free” zones on campus.

“The campus is a gun-free zone … so a number of students have said, ‘Why do they have to be unarmed when clearly there’s a way bad guys can get on the campus?’” North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said Thursday after an incident involving a firearm on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus the day before.

Moore wasn’t the only politician to bring it up. Senate leader Phil Berger also said gun-free zones should be up for conversation.

“I want to be clear. Guns are prohibited on this campus and every campus across North Carolina,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said on Wednesday.

On Aug. 28, police said a grad student brought a gun to UNC’s campus and shot and killed associate professor Zijie Yan.

Sixteen days later, police said a 27-year-old man pointed a gun at a bagel shop cashier, once again sending the campus into chaos.

“A college campus is supposed to be safe not a place where you worry someone is going to pull a gun on you,” Chapel Hill sophomore Evan Klein said.

Some said there should be more security on campus.

“I don’t know if they’re going to have to start doing random checks for guns or something like that,” Matteus Butler said.

Others said they trust armed campus police to do their job and perhaps other qualified professionals but not students.

“If the right people had them to protect us … it’s OK, but I don’t think students should have them whatsoever,” Klein said.

At UNCG, students are feeling uneasy after what happened in Chapel Hill, but they aren’t sure arming students will help.

“You don’t know what one student is thinking,” senior Justin Knight said. “If you allow people to have guns on campus, one can use it for safety, and one can use it for you never know what.”

Twenty-two states allow colleges and universities to make their own decisions about whether to allow students to carry a gun. Seventeen states prohibit carrying a firearm altogether, and 11 have rules that allow it with some exceptions.