University of SC calls special meeting to vote on new president

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:
University-of-South-Carolina-System_275174

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The University of South Carolina has announced trustees will hold a special meeting Friday to discuss hiring a new president.

Trustee Charles Williams said Gov. Henry McMaster pushed for the quickly called meeting to hire retired Army three star general and West Point Superintendent Robert Caslen to be president.

Caslen was one of four finalists in April, but trustees postponed a vote after students and others protested his lack of qualifications and a comment that binge drinking was a big factor in sexual assaults.

Groups of students, faculty and Democratic state senators say the meeting is unfair because trustees agreed to reopen the presidential search and it is being held when many students aren’t on campus.

McMaster has not publicly spoken about his role in Friday’s meeting.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: