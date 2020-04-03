University of South Carolina extends online learning through end of summer semester

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The University of South Carolina announced they are extending online remote learning through the end of the summer semester, August 1.

“This decision was made in consultation with the senior administration and with guidance from local and national public health experts,” University President, Bob Caslen said in a message to students, faculty, and staff. “Our top priority remains your health, safety and well-being.”

Caslen said the decision was made after consulting with SCDHEC and others, because “allowing students, faculty, staff, and visitors to return to campus this summer could be dangerous.”

The university expects all classes that are offered during the summer will be available through remote learning, with a few exceptions that were not specified.

The university also issued the following updates for summer:

No in-person, experiential learning on campus or in-person labs will occur through the summer 2020 months. When possible, faculty and experiential learning supervisors should continue to provide remote learning opportunities for students.

When it is determined by state health officials that it is safe to do so, University Housing will release a schedule for students with belongings in residence halls to retrieve them.

We are also exploring options for those students who are unable to travel back to Columbia (when it is safe) to retrieve their belongings.

Commencement plans for the class of 2020 are still tentative for August 7 and 8 in Columbia.

Faculty and staff should continue to follow our current policies regarding working remotely and abide by all state and local stay-at-home ordinances. We will update you as more information becomes available.

Please continue to visit the university’s coronavirus website for updates.

“Thank you students, faculty and staff for your patience, support and determination as we face each new challenge that comes our way during this unprecedented time,” Caslen said. “We’re in this together, and I continue to be inspired by your resilient spirit.