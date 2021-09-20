Unrestrained children seriously injured in N.C. crash involving pickup, bus, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two young children riding in a pickup with their father and pregnant mother were seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus on Monday morning on Rock Quarry Road, according to Raleigh police.

Two children were seriously injured in the crash (Photo: Carvon Harrington/CBS 17)

The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. when a school bus cut in front of a pickup truck in the 1400-block of Rock Quarry Road, causing the pickup to crash, police said.

According to authorities, the children in the pickup – ages 3 and 4 – were unrestrained inside the truck. They were not in a car seat or wearing seat belts, police said. The children suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment. The pregnant woman in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for observation but police said she’s OK. Officials had no information on the condition of the man who was driving.

This morning’s wreck happened at the start of Child Passenger Safety Week – a week focused on making sure children are properly restrained in vehicles in order to avoid serious injuries or death during wrecks.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program Director Mark Ezzell, along with local law enforcement agencies and first responders, will host a Child Passenger Safety Clinic at Pullen Park in Raleigh from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Police said the school bus driver in this morning’s crash was cited for causing the wreck. It’s not known at this time if the driver of the pickup will face any charges. No children were on the bus at the time of the incident.