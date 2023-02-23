MORRISVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A ‘disruptive passenger’ caused a flight to divert to Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
American Airlines flight 3444 from Jacksonville, Florida, was headed to Washington, D.C., but was rerouted to Raleigh-Durham at 3:41 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop shortly after 3 p.m. at Raleigh-Durham, and air traffic control eventually resumed at about 4:20 p.m.
Queen City News obtained recordings of communications between the pilot and air traffic control in which the pilot described the situation as a Level 4 security threat, which according to the FAA indicates a breach or attempted breach of the cockpit door.
After the plane landed at 3:41 p.m., it was directed to Gate C9 where authorities boarded the aircraft and took a suspect into custody.
“First time I’ve ever seen an event like this,” a person with air traffic control said.
The FAA tweeted that it is investigating the situation, explaining that in 2022, it made progress to add a ‘second barrier’ to the flight deck.
However, the rule stalled under the previous administration, but they advised they’re working quickly to resolve the issue.
The FBI Charlotte Field Office released the following statement about the incident:
“The FBI Charlotte Field Office responded to the Raleigh-Durham Airport on February 22, 2023, after a flight from Jacksonville to Washington, DC, was diverted due to a disruptive passenger. The FBI is currently conducting interviews to gather the facts and will consult with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina to determine if federal charges will be filed.”