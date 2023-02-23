MORRISVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A ‘disruptive passenger’ caused a flight to divert to Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

American Airlines flight 3444 from Jacksonville, Florida, was headed to Washington, D.C., but was rerouted to Raleigh-Durham at 3:41 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop shortly after 3 p.m. at Raleigh-Durham, and air traffic control eventually resumed at about 4:20 p.m.

Queen City News obtained recordings of communications between the pilot and air traffic control in which the pilot described the situation as a Level 4 security threat, which according to the FAA indicates a breach or attempted breach of the cockpit door.

After the plane landed at 3:41 p.m., it was directed to Gate C9 where authorities boarded the aircraft and took a suspect into custody.

“First time I’ve ever seen an event like this,” a person with air traffic control said.

The FAA tweeted that it is investigating the situation, explaining that in 2022, it made progress to add a ‘second barrier’ to the flight deck.

However, the rule stalled under the previous administration, but they advised they’re working quickly to resolve the issue.

FAA is investigating an unruly passenger on a flight that landed safely at RDU.



Last year, we made progress to require new planes to have a second barrier to the flight deck after the rule stalled under the previous administration. We’re working quickly to issue the final rule. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) February 23, 2023

The FBI Charlotte Field Office released the following statement about the incident: