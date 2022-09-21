DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 10,000 people are reported missing to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons each year.

Tonita Michelle Brooks, 46, of Durham, was added to that list in 2019.

Her case has not received much more attention because it seems as though she vanished. Brooks, though, was no stranger to the east Durham area.

Even Durham police Cpl. Jesse Green recognizes her.

“I would actually see her myself going to and from work,” Green said. “I travel using Liberty Street, and also Holloway Street, so I would see her a few times a week.”

Brooks was disabled and walked with a limp. If she was not at Long Meadow Park visiting with friends, she would have been in the downtown area. In fact, that is the last place she was seen in September 2019.

“It wasn’t unusual for her to be away from home for a few days at a time, but this was an extreme case,” Green said.

After two months of hoping she would return home, her family filed a police report.

Angela Taylor asked Green, “Have they heard anything?”

“Nobody has a clue other than terrible rumors that are being spread,” Green said.

We heard those same rumors at the park when we interviewed Green. People in the park said they heard that Brooks was found dead. Green said there is no truth to them.

“She is still a missing person,”Green said. “There is no evidence to say otherwise.”

Brooks is 5-foot-3 and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers or to email jesse.green@durhamnc.gov anonymously.