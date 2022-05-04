RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Nov. 29, 2017, Fort Bragg Army Specialist Jose Juan Melendez Jr. was on leave and made a quick trip to Raleigh to go out with friends to the now-closed Black Flower Bar off Peace Street.

But as the night ended he was gunned down outside an apartment complex.

Melendez had gone to friend’s house off Raven Road, about 3:20 a.m., and was gunned down as he walked to his car to leave.

No one has been arrested, leaving his father, Andy Ramos, to struggle.

“There’s just no words,” Ramos said.

Melendez served as a nodal network systems operator for the 528th Sustainment Brigade. Before that, he was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and served during Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria.

His many awards include Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Parachutist Badge, and the Marksmanship Qualification Badge.

“We honor him and always pay respect for him … to him,” Ramos said.

Not knowing who killed his son is devastating.

“We, as a family, we understand when things did not fall in place, people being able to identify the person; there’s no video, there’s no aids of any sort that will be able to help us solve this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.