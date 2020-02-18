Update, autopsy results expected Tuesday in Faye Swetlik homicide case

CAYCE, SC (WBTW) – Officials are expected to provide an update and release autopsy results Tuesday in the homicide investigation of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety says a press conference will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce at 3 p.m.

Funeral arrangements were announced on Monday for Swetlik. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on February 21 at 7:00 p.m.

WIS previously reported that the funeral home, Caughman Harman Funeral Home, planned to cover all expenses.

Swetlik’s family reported her missing on February 10 at around 5:00 p.m. after seeing her playing in the front yard of their home in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood just an hour before.

On February 13, authorities announced they found Swetlik’s body and the body of Coty Scott Taylor, 30.

Cayce police said the girl’s body was found in the woods, and police think it was put there after investigators found evidence inside the trash can of a neighbor, identified as Taylor.

On Friday, authorities released audio of the 911 call Swetlik’s mother made the afternoon she went missing. Excerpts from that 911 call can be read here.

News13’s sister station WSPA spoke with neighbors in Cayce following the announcement that Swetlik’s body had been found. Read what neighbors had to say here.

Police escorted Swetlik’s body from MUSC in Charleston, where an autopsy was performed, back to Cayce.

Swetlik’s death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

