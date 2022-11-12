CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Both inmates who escaped from a Chesterfield County detention center this week have been captured, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said Austin Drake, 25, is now in custody. Later Friday, authorities located Harold Bryant, Jr.
“Please be advised both escapees are in custody without incident,” CCSO captain Wayne Jordan said in a statement. “Drake was taken into custody in Wadesboro after a property owner found him in an abandoned house. Bryant was taken into custody in the city of Cheraw at an apt complex. Drake will be extradited back to S.C. to face charges.”
Drake and Bryant Jr. escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies said.
Bryant Jr., 26, is described as 6’2″ tall with brown hair.
Austin Drake: Pending charges
- Jan. 29, 2021: Two counts of first-degree burglary, a serious felony
- March 15, 2021: Attempted murder
- March 15, 2021: First-degree burglary
- March 15, 2021: Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- March 15, 2021: Armed robbery
- Dec. 9, 2021: Assault and third-degree battery
- April 12, 2022: Two counts of contraband possession by a prisoner
- Oct. 10, 2022: Contraband possession by a prisoner
Harold Bryant Jr.: Pending charges
- July 19, 2022: Larceny
- July 20, 2022: Grand larceny
- August 26, 2022: Grand larceny