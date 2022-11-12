CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Both inmates who escaped from a Chesterfield County detention center this week have been captured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said Austin Drake, 25, is now in custody. Later Friday, authorities located Harold Bryant, Jr.

“Please be advised both escapees are in custody without incident,” CCSO captain Wayne Jordan said in a statement. “Drake was taken into custody in Wadesboro after a property owner found him in an abandoned house. Bryant was taken into custody in the city of Cheraw at an apt complex. Drake will be extradited back to S.C. to face charges.”



Austin Drake | Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office

Drake and Bryant Jr. escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies said.

Bryant Jr., 26, is described as 6’2″ tall with brown hair.

Austin Drake: Pending charges

Jan. 29, 2021: Two counts of first-degree burglary, a serious felony

March 15, 2021: Attempted murder

March 15, 2021: First-degree burglary

March 15, 2021: Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

March 15, 2021: Armed robbery

Dec. 9, 2021: Assault and third-degree battery

April 12, 2022: Two counts of contraband possession by a prisoner

Oct. 10, 2022: Contraband possession by a prisoner

Harold Bryant Jr.: Pending charges