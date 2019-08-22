UPDATE: Pembroke woman located after being reported missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A serial killer who preyed on older, gay men during an eight-month spree that left six dead on or near the U.S. East Coast a quarter century ago is scheduled to be executed Thursday evening.

Gary Ray Bowles, 57, is set to receive a lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Stark. He drew the death sentence for his conviction in the November 1994 murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville Beach — one of the six known killings in 1994 that terrorized the Interstate 95 corridor and won him the nickname the "I-95 killer" before he was caught. Many of the victims were found not far from the East Coast's most heavily traveled interstate.