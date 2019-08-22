UPDATE: Pembroke woman located after being reported missing

Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – A Pembroke woman has been located after being reported missing.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that Jamica Delane Smith, 32, has been located.

UPDATE: SMITH HAS BEEN LOCATED.

Posted by Robeson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

News13 previously reported that Smith was last seen leaving her house on foot on Tuesday at around 3 p.m., according to the RCSO. Smith was described as being about 5 feet tall and about 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Deputies said she has a tattoo with the name “Jayden” on her right shoulder.

