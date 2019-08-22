UPDATE: Pembroke woman located after being reported missing

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – A Pembroke woman has been located after being reported missing.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that Jamica Delane Smith, 32, has been located.
News13 previously reported that Smith was last seen leaving her house on foot on Tuesday at around 3 p.m., according to the RCSO. Smith was described as being about 5 feet tall and about 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Deputies said she has a tattoo with the name “Jayden” on her right shoulder.
