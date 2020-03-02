UPDATE: Police locate 28-year-old SC woman’s vehicle, say she is still missing

UPDATE: Charleston Police say they have located Sweeny’s vehicle, but the woman remains missing.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are searching for a missing, endangered woman.

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Celia Sweeny.

Sweeny is believed to be with her vehicle – a blue 2003 Audi A4 – which was last seen in the area of 1001 Westchase Drive in Charleston.

Tags on the vehicle are 8VD510-MA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.