UPDATE: Suspect charged after SUV, dog stolen from SC home

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with the theft of an SUV and a dog from a home in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Forest Drive near Seneca for a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

Investigators said a man stole an SUV and a black Labrador dog named Jett from the home.

Both the SUV and the dog were found at the Tillman Place apartments in Clemson later Saturday morning.

25-year-old Zachary Jordan Vanwingerden has been charged with Grand Larceny and Stealing Dogs.

The sheriff’s office said Vanwingerden was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center early Sunday morning after turning himself in.

Latest Headlines