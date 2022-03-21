SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — If you are planning a trip to the lake, there are some changes to South Carolina’s boating laws to keep in mind.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law on March 14 that establishes a 100-foot distance limit that boaters must observe when approaching a dock, a person in the water or an anchored vessel.

The new law, which doubles the previous distance of 50 feet, applies to the waters at:

Lake Greenwood

Lake Hartwell

Lake Jocassee

Lake Keowee

Lake Marion

Lake Monticello

Lake Murray

Lake Robinson

Lake Russell

Lake Secession

Lake Thurmond

Lake Wateree

Fishing Creek Reservoir

Parr Reservoir

a portion of the Savannah River from the Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge to the New Savannah River Bluff Lock and Dam.

The 100-foot distance limit does not apply to Lake Moultrie.

Another change prohibits “wake surfing” on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft.

Wake surfing is defined in the new law as “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.”