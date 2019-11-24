Upstate 16-year-old dies week after crash

State - Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A teenager who was injured in a crash along Interstate 85 in Cherokee County has died a week after that crash.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner, 16-year-old Noah Drake Campbell of Gaffney died at Spartanburg Medical Center Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:20pm on November 16 when the coroner says Campbell’s vehicle ran off of the right side of Highway 5, went down an embankment and went airborne before crashing into a retaining wall on Interstate 85 near Exit 102.

Nobody else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story