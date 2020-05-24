Upstate residents left cleaning up what strong winds, EF1 tornado left behind

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – People living all across the upstate are cleaning up after a strong weather system carved a trail through the area, bringing with it, an EF1 tornado.

All hands are on deck as upstate residents clean up what the tornado left behind.

“Our friend asked us to come down and look at the damage and see what we can do. We have the equipment to help him so we just wanted to help,” said Jennifer Millen, of Gaffney.

For Jeff Kron, that damage wasn’t just limited to his yard. He and Sgt. Vincent Moore with the South Carolina National Guard gave us a glimpse of what they’re dealing with.

“It broke the header on the window,” Kron told 7 News.

Kron said no one was home when it happened. But just a couple streets away, an upstate man heard it all.

“I heard cracking and it sounded like a train coming through and I got my grandson in a bear hug because I didn’t know what was coming through where, because I got all these big trees around my house,” said Gaffney resident, Chris Zeuner.

“My truck, my daughter-in-law’s car got totaled, I got a trailer crushed in the back, my roof got damaged, my carport got damaged, my wife’s car got damaged,” Zeuner said.

As upstate residents like Zeuner continue to clean up the debris, they said they think this could take a long time.

Officials with the National Weather Service told us wind speeds got to around 95 mph. A lot of damage they told us consists of downed trees with destruction to any homes or buildings, minimal.

They also told 7 News, no one was hurt in the upstate.