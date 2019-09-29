Upstate woman sentenced for stealing $14K in items from Home Depot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman who shoplifted thousands of dollars in merchandise received a prison sentence and was ordered to pay $14,025 in restitution to a Home Depot store in Spartanburg.

Tamika Scott, 42, of Anderson pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery and two counts of shoplifting, the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors say Scott and two others shoplifted merchandise, including several batteries, last December from the Home Depot store in The Dorman Centre.

One shoplifter shoved a loss prevention officer before the group fled, prosecutors say.

Scott was also charged in two other crimes at the same store in April.

Circuit Judge Mark Hayes sentenced Scott Thursday to 15 years in prison. That sentence was suspended to 10 years behind bars and five years of probation.

Prosecutors say Scott’s prior criminal history included more than 20 property crime offenses in multiple counties across South Carolina.