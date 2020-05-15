US District Attorney, multiple law enforcement agencies charge 12 in SC drug bust

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – US District Attorney for SC, Peter McCoy Jr., announced on Thursday that federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies have charged twelve suspects for “drug distribution conspiracies.”

The effort was part of “Operation Lowcountry Line, and operation which represents a line of federal, state, and local authorities working in tandem to bring consequences to those who harm their communities.”

The operation specifically targeted members of the “Dorchester Terrace Crew” or “4-mile” gang, which imports large quantities of drugs and distributes them to low-level dealers.

Antonio Miller (39) of Ladson was arrested on charges of using a communication facility to facilitate drug felonies. He was also “attributed 500 grams or more of cocaine in the conspiracy count.”

Deangelo Ravenel aka “Fast Cash” (31) of Ladson was charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin, and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine in the conspiracy count. The release also lists charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug tracking crime, using a communication facility to facilitate drug felonies.

Ryan Nelson, aka “Clepto” (39) of Columbia was charged with using a communication facility to facilitate drug felonies and “was attributed 500 grams or more of cocaine in the conspiracy count.”

Constance S. Manigault (39) of Charleston was charged with using a communication facility to facilitate drug felonies and possession with intent to distribute “50 grams or more of a mixture of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroine in the conspiracy count.”

Damion Kareeb Brown aka D-Black (24) of Charleston was charged with using a communication facility to facilitate drug felonies and “was attributed 50 grams or more of a mixture of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine.”

Juan Bavista Angulo aka Bush (38) of North Charleston was charged with using a communication facility to facilitate drug felonies and “was attributed a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of oxycodone in the conspiracy count.”

Domaneck Dixon aka “Dom” (31) of North Charleston was charged with using a communication facility to facilitate drug felonies and “was attributed a quantity of cocaine in the conspiracy count.”

Rashard Whitefield aka “Shard” (29) was charged with using a communication facility to facilitate drug felonies and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin. He was also “attributed a quantity of cocaine in the conspiracy count.”

Latrel Hamilton aka “Trel Black” aka “Latino” (24) of Charleston was charged with using a communication facility to facilitate drug felonies and “was attributed 50 grams or more of a mixture of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.”

Tiemeyer Gethers aka “T.O.” (39) of Mount Pleasant was charged with using a communication facility to facilitate drug felonies and was “attributed a quantity of cocaine in the conspiracy count.”

Timothy Robinson Jr. aka “Thriller” (39) of North Charleston was charged with using a communication facility to facilitate drug felonies and “was attributed a quantity of cocaine and marijuana in the conspiracy count.”

Orealius Nelson aka Syron” aka “Kemo” (42) of Mount Pleasant was charged with using a communication facility to facilitate drug felonies and “was attributed a quantity of cocaine in the conspiracy count.”

Officials said that this network was connected to individuals previously charged, including some who are currently incarcerated.