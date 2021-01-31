US Mint produces collectible coin honoring SC activist Septima Clark

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina civil rights leader and activist is being honored with a collectible coin issued by the U.S. Mint.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the $1 coin depicts Septima Poinsette Clark marching with three Black students carrying books and an American flag, “representing that education and literacy among oppressed people is necessary for empowerment and enjoyment of civil rights.”

It’s part of an ongoing series called the American Innovation $1 Coin Program that pays tribute to pioneering individuals and groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

LATEST HEADLINES: