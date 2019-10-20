USC football player suspended indefinitely following arrest, reports say

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – University of South Carolina defensive back Jamel Cook has been suspended indefinitely following his recent arrest, according to our CBS affiliate in Columbia WLTX.

Online records show Cook was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree domestic violence. He was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, which means he doesn’t have to pay the money unless he violates the conditions of the bond.

WLTX reports that he was ordered not to return to the incident location or to have any contact with the victim.

Cook is a redshirt junior from Miami. He spent his first two seasons at Southern California, but transferred to South Carolina following the 2017 season. Due to NCAA transfer rules, he sat out the entire 2018 season.

Cook has played sparingly this season, and has just one recorded tackle.