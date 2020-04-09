USDA confirms bird flu case in commercial turkey flock in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of “highly pathogenic” H7N3 avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey flock in Chesterfield County.

The USDA said no human cases have been detected and there is no immediate public health concern. They also remind people to cook eggs and poultry to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F to kill bacteria and viruses.

Samples from the affected flock were tested at the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa.

“APHIS is working closely with the South Carolina State Veterinarian’s Office, part of Clemson University, on a joint incident response,” the USDA said in a release. “State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.”

Officials are working on additional surveillance and testing in nearby areas. The USDA will report its findings to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) as well as international trading partners, USDA said.

This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in commercial poultry in the United States since 2017, the USDA said.

The USDA reminds all bird owners to continue to practice good biosecurity and report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to State and Federal officials at 1-866-536-7593.

