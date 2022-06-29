ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — The ground in South Carolina was shaking again Wednesday afternoon as the United State Geological Survey recorded at least two more small earthquake in Elgin in Kershaw County.

The initial 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:43 p.m. about 3.2 miles east of Elgin, the USGS said. A smaller 2.1 magnitude quake — about 3.8 miles east of Elgin — was recorded a few minutes later at 2:57 p.m.

According to an online reporting map from the USGS, one person in Conway reported feeling the initial quake. There were multiple reports of people feeling the quake in the Columbia area.

The USGS has recorded multiple earthquakes in the area in recent months, including a 3.4 magnitude quake that hit about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in Elgin.

Count on News13 for updates.