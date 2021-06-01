USGS confirms magnitude 2.6 earthquake near Summit, South Carolina on Monday

SUMMIT, S.C. (WBTW) – The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in South Carolina Monday evening.

The 2.56-magnitude quake centered about 2.5 miles southwest of Summit in Lexington County was recorded at 6:53 p.m., according to to the USGS, which said it happened just over a mile below the earth’s surface. There were multiple reports of people feeling shaking or hearing a loud boom.

USGS confirms a 2.56 magnitude #earthquake occurred near Summit, South Carolina, this evening. This is following multiple reports from people feeling shaking or hearing a loud boom: https://t.co/n1VwSqyjA4 #sctweets pic.twitter.com/t4p1CEoaWj — SCEMD (@SCEMD) June 1, 2021

Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two, according to the USGS.