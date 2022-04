TAYLORS, S.C. (WBTW) — A pair of earthquakes were recorded Friday in South Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The bigger of the two, a magnitude 2.2 quake, was recorded at 10:02 p.m. near the Greenville community of Taylors, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth of about 3.6 miles.

Earlier Friday, the USGS said a 1.1 magnitude quake was recorded about 1:32 p.m. near Ladson. It had a depth of about 2 miles, according to the USGS.