RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two earthquakes struck the North Carolina-Virginia border early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Both quakes hit 3.7 miles east of Greensboro near McLeansville at about 2:20 a.m. The first one, which was 2.3 magnitude, hit at 2:19 a.m. The other quake shook the same area three minutes later with a force of 2.2 magnitude.

During the past six weeks, six other earthquakes have hit a stretch from Knoxville, Tennessee, down to Dalton, Georgia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The most recent earthquake to hit North Carolina was on July 29 in the western part of the state about 15 miles from the Tennessee border.

Other cities or towns close to the earthquake include Elon, which is more than 10 miles west, and Burlington, which is more than 16 miles west.