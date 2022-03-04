SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Oshkosh Defense plant in Spartanburg will build next-generation mail vehicles despite complaints from the White House and criticism from the Environmental Protection Agency that argue the company is not building more electric vehicles.

The U.S. Postal Service said last month it cleared the final regulatory hurdle to both objections.

The massive former Rite Aid facility, located off Highway 221 in Spartanburg County, is being retrofitted to make way for the production of a new fleet of “next-generation delivery vehicles” for the United States Postal Service. The new vehicles are expected to enter service next year.

Don Bent COO of Oshkosh Defense said his company is looking to hire more than 1,000 automotive employees to fill the new plant, expected to be ready for manufacturing later this year.

“We’re full-speed ahead. We believe we have a product that the postal service needs and wants,” he said. “The postal workers will benefit from the safety enhancements, and ergonomic enhancements of this vehicle.”

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the completion of an evaluation required by the National Environmental Policy Act is an important milestone for postal carriers, who have soldiered on with overworked delivery trucks that went into service between 1987 to 1994.

The U.S. Postal Service’s fleet comprises more than 230,000 vehicles. That includes 190,000 local delivery vehicles — and more than 141,000 are the older vehicles, made by federal contractor Grumman.

“The men and women of the U.S. Postal Service have waited long enough for safer, cleaner vehicles,” DeJoy said in a statement.

Environmental groups have pushed back on the agreement because only 10% of the vehicles would be electric-powered under the Postal Service contract with the manufacturer, Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense. In addition, the gas-powered version of the new postal vehicle is not significantly more efficient than current models.

The decision allows the Postal Service to proceed with placing the first order that will include at least 5,000 electric-powered vehicles, along with an undetermined number of gas-powered vehicles, Postal Service spokesperson Kim Frum said.

The Postal Service believes it has met all its obligations and is moving forward despite criticism by the Environmental Protection Agency over the adequacy of the environmental review.

“After signing the contract to procure these vehicles one year ago, the Postal Service conducted a fundamentally flawed environmental analysis that underestimates the costs of gasoline-fueled vehicles and overestimates the costs associated with electric vehicles,” Vicki Arroyo, EPA’s associate administrator for policy, said Wednesday in a statement.

Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House’s Council on Environmental Quality, criticized the Postal Service as “out of touch” with technology, putting itself at a disadvantage compared to competitors.

Environmental groups joined in the criticism.

“Neither rain, nor sleet, nor financial good sense will stop the leaders of the U.S. Postal Service from trying to buy dirty, polluting delivery trucks,” Patricio Portillo of the Natural Resources Defense Council said Wednesday.

But DeJoy, an ally of former President Donald Trump, said more of the electric vehicles can be purchased under the contract if additional funding “from either internal or congressional sources becomes available.”

It would cost an extra $3.3 billion to convert the entire Postal Service fleet to electric vehicles. Money is included in Biden’s Build Back Better plan, but that proposal remains stalled in Congress.

The new vehicles are more environmentally friendly and boast modern amenities like climate control and safety features like air bags, backup cameras and collision avoidance — all currently lacking on the aging Grumman vehicles.

The vehicles are also taller to make it easier for postal carriers to grab packages and parcels that have been making up a far greater portion of their deliveries, even before the pandemic.

Electric Vehicles

The U.S. Postal Service, whose 230,000 vehicles make up over a third of the federal fleet, has only committed to making 10% of its vehicles electric, citing cost.

It has already moved to award Oshkosh Defense $482 million as an initial investment to assemble 50,000 to 165,000 Next Generation Delivery Vehicles. The new vehicle is greener than current models, which date to the 1990s, but most still will be powered by gasoline.

Because the average age of a postal vehicle is 30 years, new vehicles purchased now aren’t likely to be replaced again until well past 2035.

The Postal Service said full electrification of its fleet would cost an additional $3.3 billion over the current plan. Money to help pay for a 100% electric fleet is included in Biden’s sweeping Build Back Better plan, but the proposal is stalled in Congress because of objections by Republicans and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

The White House and the Environmental Protection Agency have called for the Postal Service to conduct a new environmental review. White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy acknowledged last week that the administration was “disappointed” by the initial bulk purchase of gas-powered postal vehicles and hopes the Postal Service will change its mind on remaining vehicles.

DeJoy said the initial order, which includes 5,000 electric vehicles, retains “flexibility” to increase the number of EVs “should additional funding become available.’’ Without such money, “we must make fiscally responsible decisions,” he said.

Oshkosh Defense plant building in Spartanburg

If more Americans drive electric vehicles, then it stands that fewer will drive gas-powered ones. And because electric vehicles generally have 30% to 40% fewer parts and are simpler to build, fewer workers will be needed to assemble them. That will require a reshuffling of jobs, as workers who once made engines, transmissions and other components for gas-powered cars have to switch to electric motors and batteries.

Protests in Wisconsin

Last month, union workers rallied outside Oshkosh Corp. over a plan to build the United State Postal Service’s next-generation delivery vehicle in South Carolina instead of Wisconsin. Hundreds of members held up signs Saturday demanding that the company reverse a decision made last summer regarding production. Local 578 Union President Bob Lynk called it an attack against union labor. Company officials say the site in Spartanburg, South Carolina will be 900,000 square feet, which is more than twice the size of any facility in Oshkosh. In addition, officials say the contract will not take away jobs from Oshkosh and 100 technical jobs are being added. Union leaders dispute the notion that Wisconsin did not meet size requirements.

“As we have reiterated throughout this process, our commitment to an electric fleet remains ambitious given the pressing vehicle and safety needs of our aging fleet as well as our fragile financial condition. As our financial position improves with the ongoing implementation of our 10-year plan, Delivering for America, we will continue to pursue the acquisition of additional BEV as additional funding – from either internal or congressional sources – becomes available,” said Postmaster General and USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy. “But the process needs to keep moving forward. The men and women of the U.S. Postal Service have waited long enough for safer, cleaner vehicles to fulfill on our universal service obligation to deliver to 161 million addresses in all climates and topographies six days per-week.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)