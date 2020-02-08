Utility worker finds fetus at North Carolina pumping station

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A utility worker found a fetus Friday morning at a Hillsborough pumping station, a Town of Hillsborough official confirmed to CBS 17.

The fetus was transported to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, a news release said.

Orange County authorities are currently looking for the mother.

“We are very concerned about the mother,” said Lt. Davis Trimmer of the Hillsborough Police Department.

The station is located on Orange Grove Road. The station, which helps sewage flow past an elevated area, was last cleaned Wednesday, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trimmer at 919-296-9525.

Further details were not immediately available.