Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested at North Carolina Target

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Virginia teen accused of killing his mother and younger brother was arrested at a Durham Target store on Saturday.

Police responded to the Target located at 4037 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in reference to a shoplifter in custody.

Norwood in a photo from Fauquier County officials.

Officers determined the suspect was 17-year-old Levi H. Norwood who was wanted by Fauquier County, Virginia authorities.

Authorities say Norwood is suspected of fatally shooting his mother and his 6-year-old brother in their Virginia home on Valentine’s Day. Norwood was not armed when he was taken into custody in Durham, officials said.

News outlets reported that Norwood’s father found his wife and younger son dead from gunshot wounds when he returned to their Midland, Virginia, home on Friday evening.

Authorities say Norwood shot and wounded his father, who escaped and called for help.