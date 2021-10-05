Vanilla Ice to perform at UNC-Pembroke homecoming weekend

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — Vanilla Ice will perform at the University of North Carolina-Pembroke for homecoming weekend, according to the university.

Vanilla Ice, known for the song “Ice, Ice, Baby,” will perform at the Givens Performing Arts Center (GPAC) at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 as part of the university’s homecoming. Tickets are $35-45 for adults and $15 for children.

“I’m sure that once upon a time, ‘Ice, Ice, Baby’ was playing loud and clear on the UNCP campus,” GPAC executive director James Bass said in a statement. “This concert is just one part of the festivities making up UNCP Homecoming this year, and it’s one way to make our alumni feel like they never left.”

Tickets for the concert can be found on the University of North Carolina-Pembroke website. The concert will also be open to the general public.